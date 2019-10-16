|
October 20, 1931 - October 9, 2019Claude Merrill, 87, passed away October 9, 2019 at his home in Coupeville, WA. He was born in Tompkinsville, NY to Myrtle and Claude Merrill, Senior.After serving in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War, Claude completed his undergraduate degree at SUNY Oswego. Graduate studies were done at Syracuse University. He taught for 30 years as an Art Specialist in the secondary schools and at the college level in New York State. Wood and photography artwork created by Claude Merrill has been shown at the Everson Museum, the Munson Williams Proctor Museum, the American Craft Council, and other juried exhibits.Claude had a deep love for aircraft, military history, and was an avid patriot. He mentored and encouraged many students, acquaintances, and family members toward their lifetime careers and experiences. He was also known as a consummate storyteller.Claude is survived by his best friend and wife, Karen; daughter, Kimberley Jordan; twin sons, David Merrill and Jonathan Merrill; daughter, Claudia Miettunen; stepson, Kurt Haldin; stepson, Bret Haldin; 10 grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.Celebration of Life services will be announced for the spring 2020 on Whidbey Island and for the summer 2020 at Lake George, New York.Memorial donations may be made to the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance and the University of Washington Medical Center.Claude will be missed.To sign Claude’s online guestbook please visit www.wallinfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/claude-merrill
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 17, 2019