Tunison Funeral Home
105 Lake Avenue
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-0440
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Tunison Funeral Home
105 Lake Avenue
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Clancy's Tavern
43 Caroline St.
Saratoga Springs, NY
Clayton Kane


1959 - 2020
Clayton Kane Obituary
Saratoga Springs, NYClayton Kane passed away unexpectedly on February 11, 2020. Clayton was born on June 18, 1959. He was the son of the late Edward and Bessie Kane.A longtime resident of Saratoga Springs, Clayton was employed by the City of Saratoga Springs until his retirement 2 years ago. Clayton was the type of person who could brighten up anyone's day, he was an incredible friend to all.He is predeceased by his parents, Edward and Bessie Kane, and sister, Joan Knights.Clayton is survived by his sisters, Beth Matuslewski, Moe Kane, Maggie Kane, brother, Glen Kane, stepsister, Julia Towne, and 10 nieces and nephews.Calling hours for family and friends will be held at, Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Ave. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, from 4-6pm on Monday, February 17. A celebration of Clayton's life will be held on, Saturday, February 29, at 12pm at Clancy's Tavern 43 Caroline St. Saratoga Springs. All are invited to attend.Online condolences may be made at, www.tunisonfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/clayton-kane
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 14, 2020
