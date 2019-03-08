|
|
SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Col. John J. Cirelli, M.D. 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Wesley Health Care Center.Born July 23, 1926 in the Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late Rocco and Christine (Reale) Cirelli.John proudly served his country during World War II in the United States Navy where he earned a Letter of Commendation, the American Theater Medal, the Victory Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Medal -1 Star, and the Philippine Liberation Ribbon -1 Star, as well as through much of his lifetime in the Naval Reserves and the Army National Guard, retiring with the rank of Colonel in July of 1994.In 1951 he graduated from St. John’s University and then continued on to medical school in Bologna, Italy, graduating in 1956.On February 10, 1952, John married Luisa Serasini in Bologna, Italy. Eventually they settled in South Glens Falls where they raised their family. John opened a private practice from 1959-1971, and was also employed as an anesthesiologist by Glens Falls Hospital from 1958-1994.John loved working outdoors, cutting trees, swimming in Lake George, and always grew a beautiful organic garden. He loved music and could often be found listening to classic composers such as Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff, as well as Italian operas.Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 67 years, Luisa Cirelli, his children; Dr. Stefano Cirelli (Debra), Michael Cirelli (Kathleen), Dr. Robert Cirelli (Jeniefer), Richard Cirelli, Lisa Ostrander (Kevin), and Eric Cirelli, his sister Betty Reidy (Jim), his grandchildren; Ashley, Nicole, Michael, Anthony, James, Carlo, Nico, and Kailani Cirelli, as well as his great-grandson Aydan Cirelli.Friends may call from 4-7pm on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY.A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 10am on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY with Rev. Guy A. Childs officiating.Rite of Committal with military honors will take place at 1:30pm at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville, NY.Memorial donations in John’s name can be made to the Moreau Emergency Squad, 1583 State Route 9, Fort Edward, NY 12828.To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/col-john-j-cirelli-md
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 10, 2019