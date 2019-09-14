Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Concetta Rausch


1932 - 2019
Concetta Rausch Obituary
Ballston Spa: Concetta Rausch, 87, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY on April 14, 1932, she was the daughter of Angelo and Anna DiLucchio. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph J. Rausch and her sister Lucy DiLucchio.Concetta is survived by her children Joseph Rausch and Anna Rausch; grandchildren Jessica Misnick, Kevin Misnick, Ashley Rausch, and Casey Clark (Trenton); great-grandchildren Elaina and Gage Clark; sister Josephine Gennaro and niece Andrea Cerone.A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 9:30am on Thursday, September 19 at St. Mary’s Church, Milton Avenue Ballston Spa. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery Saratoga Springs.Memorial contributions in memory of Concetta may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. http://www.lastingmemories.com/concetta-rausch
Published in The Saratogian on Sept. 16, 2019
