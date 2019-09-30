|
Halfmoon NY- Connie B. Fogle, 71, passed away on September 26, 2019 at her home.She was born, Connie Lynn Brown on July 10, 1948 in Newport News, Virginia to the late, Eldridge Brown and Virginia Brooks. She grew up in Gloucester, Virginia, was raised Southern Baptist, graduated Gloucester High School and Smithdeal-Massey Business College and lived for over 40 years in Virginia Beach before moving to Halfmoon, NY.Connie worked for 20 years for Virginia Beach City Public Schools another 10 years for a small defense contractor and the last few years for the Wesley Community.She was a ten-year survivor of breast cancer. She loved cooking, traveling, animals, music and spending time with her grandchildren.In addition to her parents she is predeceased by many aunts and uncles. Survivors include her son, Andy Fogle, his wife, Marla Melito, of Saratoga Springs, their children—Connie's grandchildren, who called her "G-Ma"—Watson and Penelope.Her son Andy would like to thank the nurses in the C-wing of Ellis Hospital in Schenectady and in particular everyone at Community Hospice of Saratoga. Their quiet strength, kindness and humor were a trinity of gifts.A memorial service will be held on Wednesday October 2 at 9am at Saratoga United Methodist Church at 175 Fifth Avenue, Saratoga Springs.In lieu of or in addition to flowers, donations may be made in her name to the .Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY (518) 584-5373. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 1, 2019