|
|
Constance G. Murphy, 84, of Thimbleberry Road, Malta, NY; passed away Wednesday morning July 31, 2019 at Ellis Residential and Rehabilitation Center in Schenectady, NY.Born in Denver Colorado on October 12, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Thomas H. and Ida “Mickey” LaBlanc Murphy.Connie was a 1952 graduate of St. Mary’s Institute in Amsterdam, NY and received an Associate’s Degree from Los Angeles City College in Los Angeles, California.Connie was employed in Reservation Sales for United Airlines in Los Angeles, CA. Connie was a former parishioner and communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Ballston Spa, NY. She was a founding member of Academy for Lifelong Learning in Saratoga Springs, NY and member of the Senior Citizens of Malta. Connie loved traveling with her family and was instrumental in planning many trips for her senior friends. She also did volunteer work for Proctor’s Theater and Saratoga Performing Arts Center and several other local events.Connie is survived by her brother, Michael Murphy (Lorraine) and sister, Marybeth DeLuca (John) all of Amsterdam, NY, sister-in-law, Jacqueline Murphy and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.Connie was also predeceased by her brother, G. Thomas Murphy of Amsterdam.Cremation was held at Park View Crematory in Schenectady, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated Saturday morning August 3, 2019 at 11:15 at St. Mary’s Church, 156 East Main Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010 with Rev. Jeffrey L’Arche, M.S. officiating.Inurnment will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fort Johnson, NY.In Lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Connie’s name may be made to St. Mary’s Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.To send online condolences to the family, visit www.rileymortuaryinc.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/constance-g-murphy
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 2, 2019