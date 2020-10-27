1/1
Constance Lloyd
1932 - 2020
Saratoga Springs, NY- Constance “Connie” (Charbonneau) Lloyd passed away, October 21, 2020 of congestive heart failure. Born on June 10, 1932 in Binghamton, NY, she was the daughter of Marcel and Freida (Guise White) Charbonneau. Connie was a proud and life-long resident of Saratoga Springs. She met her late husband, Edward Lloyd, during High School at St. Peters. They reunited and married in 1968. Nothing was more important than family. Connie loved life and wanted her family to have the opportunity to do the same. She hosted family gatherings, every holiday, and even weddings in her home. She often cared for sick family members, close friends and neighbors and was lovingly referred to by many as “Mom”. She enjoyed spending time in her glorious gardens and made the most of her gift as an extremely talented seamstress. Our matriarch will be remembered for her courage, love, and devotion as a supportive daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in law, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend. Connie is predeceased by her parents, husband, and brothers Marcel and Armond Charbonneau. She will always be loved, cherished and never forgotten by her brother Homer (Cheryl) Charbonneau and her six children, Robert Wendell, Dennis Wendell, Mark Wendell, Kirk Wendell, Michael Lloyd, Deborah Lloyd-Priest; her seven grandchildren Jennifer (Jay) Janssen, Anthony (Mel) Wendell, Bobbi Marie (Zac) Williams, Mark (Jennifer) Wendell, Lauren (Martin) Spackmann, Maci Lloyd, and Lyndsi Lloyd: and eleven great grandsons: Sean and William Janssen, Liam Wendell, Levi and Orion Williams, Elijah, Noah, Jacob, and Lucas Wendell, Mason and Luca Spackmann; her daughter-in laws Tina Rosa, Carmen Wendell (predeceased), Donna Wendell, Aleah Wendell, Jodi Greene; her son-in law Daniel Lloyd-Priest; significant others Patricia Bluhm, Matt Burns and Mark Mastrocola; numerous nieces and nephews; and her closest friends. A committal service will be held at 1 PM on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duelll Rd. Schuylerville. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff, our family, at the Home of the Good Shephard of Wilton and the Community Hospice of Saratoga Springs for their tender care. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the; Flower Beautification Project, please make checks payable to the Saratoga Springs Commissioner of Finance, 474 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/constance-lloyd


Published in The Saratogian from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Committal
01:00 PM
Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
October 27, 2020
Rest In Peace
John Stanton
October 26, 2020
I Love you, Mom!!
Aleah Wendell
Family
October 26, 2020
My Aunt Connie was the best. Although I lived faraway in Hawaii, we saw each other as often as we could through out the years. After College I came to live with her for a short spell before entering into the Air Force- she was a mom to me for those months. I learned so much from her and she got me a number of jobs before I had to leave. I will never forget her guidance and love and she treated me as if I was one of her own. We would cook together and do chores around the house - true family. We would have the best cookouts on the weekends with all the family around. I will always cherish those memories. I love you Aunt Connie! You are a big part of me and will live forever in my heart.
Theresa Charbonneau- West
Family
