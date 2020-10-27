My Aunt Connie was the best. Although I lived faraway in Hawaii, we saw each other as often as we could through out the years. After College I came to live with her for a short spell before entering into the Air Force- she was a mom to me for those months. I learned so much from her and she got me a number of jobs before I had to leave. I will never forget her guidance and love and she treated me as if I was one of her own. We would cook together and do chores around the house - true family. We would have the best cookouts on the weekends with all the family around. I will always cherish those memories. I love you Aunt Connie! You are a big part of me and will live forever in my heart.

Theresa Charbonneau- West

Family