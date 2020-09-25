Corodon Norton, known fondly to his friends as Buzz, and by his family as Bee, passed away peacefully surrounded by his daughters on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Saratoga Hospital. He was 95 years old.Born June 3, 1925, in Mineola, NY, he was the son of the late Cordon Norton and Gladys Langdon Hayden. He was a child during the Great Depression and displayed values of that time throughout his life. He could find multiple uses for everything and nothing went to waste. Ever try a potato chip casserole? Or have your car held together by duct tape? Corodon also loved to read and be clever with his words; double meanings and his jokes delighted him (maybe him more than us)! He worked hard and treated everyone with humor and respect.Buzz served in the United State Army Air Corps during WW II. While he rarely talked of this time, Buzz was proud of his service and felt fortunate to survive flying 35 missions over enemy territory. His B24 was named Damifino. Break it into 4 words and you’ll understand these men were never sure if they were coming back and not sure how they did. Bee/Buzz Norton was also lucky to find the love of his life living next door to him where he grew up in Baldwin, Long Island. He married his wife of 63 years, Mary Ann Loiello on June 21,1953. Together they raised 6 children while living on Long Island and then Porters Corners, NY. Mary Ann passed away on September 4, 2016. Bee was heartbroken with her passing but found happiness again by living in the home of his youngest son, Matthew. Matt, his wife Linda, son Cory (named after his Grandpa Corodon) and Rocky the dog, provided much levity and fun to his/our grieving Dad. Dad recovered and was back to doing the crossword, hiding dog treats, teasing his aides (especially Carol and Terry) and drinking his rather watered-down scotch daily.Buzz was employed by the New York Telephone Company In LI and Saratoga Springs. His work there as a lineman and foreman provided for his wife and 6 children and allowed for his retirement in the late 1980s. Buzz excelled at outside work; climbing poles or in his younger years laying cable across the Long Island Sound. Cable that is still in use today!!He and his wife were members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Greenfield Center for many years. His greatest love and enjoyment came from spending time with Mary Ann and their children, grandchildren and extended family. In addition to his wife he is pre-deceased by his three sisters Susan Masterson, Theresa Rockefeller, Myra Haggerty and much loved son-in-law Patrick Phillips.Survivors include his children; Cordon J. Norton of Freemont, CA, Anita (Norton) Phillips of Saratoga Springs, Christopher Norton and his wife Deb of Houston, TX, Andrea (Norton) Smith and her husband Thad of Ballston Spa, Gregory J. Norton and his wife Eileen of Sharon Springs and Matthew M Norton and his wife Linda of Ballston Spa, a sister, Frances Emerson of Florida, 15 grandchildren; Laura, Liana, Natalie, Evan, Aaron, Lindsay, Ian, Erin, Nicholas, Darryl, Colin, Allie, Joshua, Katie, and Cory, and 6 great grandchildren; Fiona, Griffin, Cooper, Otis, Jackson and Benjamin! Uncle Bee is also survived by MANY nieces and nephews who fondly remember his playful, fun loving personality and giant bear hugs.Family and Friends may call from 5:30 – 7:30 on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Ave. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Joseph’s Church Route 9N Greenfield, NY 12833. Friends and family who cannot attend may participate in this Mass through Facebook livestream video on Andrea Smith’s FB page.Interment will follow the Mass on Wednesday at 12:30 pm at Gerald B H Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, where Mr. Norton will be placed with his beloved wife, Mary Ann.Thoughts and prayers are most appreciated. Donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice in his honor. http://www.lastingmemories.com/corodon-norton