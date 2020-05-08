Albany, NY – Cynthia Anna (McKeown) Fones, 66, formerly of Saratoga Springs passed away on the evening of May 6, 2020 at Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was the daughter of the late, James P. and Anna (DeGregory) McKeown and sister of the late James McKeown, Jr. Cindy is survived by her husband, Steve Fones; her son, Joshua Coonradt; as well as many cousins including, Paul, Judy, Christiana and Jonathan Viscusi and Vincent DeGregory. The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staff at Shaker Place for their kind and loving care of Cindy during her stay with them. Due to ongoing public health concerns of the COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held at William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY. Cindy will be laid to rest in the family plot at St. Peter’s Cemetery, West Avenue, Saratoga Springs. Memorial contributions in Cindy’s name can be made to The American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215 or to The American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/cynthia-anna-fones
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saratogian from May 8 to May 10, 2020.