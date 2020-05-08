Cynthia Anna Fones
1953 - 2020
Albany, NY – Cynthia Anna (McKeown) Fones, 66, formerly of Saratoga Springs passed away on the evening of May 6, 2020 at Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was the daughter of the late, James P. and Anna (DeGregory) McKeown and sister of the late James McKeown, Jr. Cindy is survived by her husband, Steve Fones; her son, Joshua Coonradt; as well as many cousins including, Paul, Judy, Christiana and Jonathan Viscusi and Vincent DeGregory. The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staff at Shaker Place for their kind and loving care of Cindy during her stay with them. Due to ongoing public health concerns of the COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held at William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY. Cindy will be laid to rest in the family plot at St. Peter’s Cemetery, West Avenue, Saratoga Springs. Memorial contributions in Cindy’s name can be made to The American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215 or to The American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/cynthia-anna-fones


Published in The Saratogian from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Have known Cindy since she was in high school. Any time we would meet she would recall a story from that time. She had an incredible memory and wonderful sense of humor. RIP Cindy.
Linda
Friend
May 8, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Association
May 8, 2020
Paul,Judy & Christiana, Bill and I send our prayers for you and your family in this time of loss. We believe that Cindy is with the Lord. Blessings Joan & Bill
Joan Sheffield
Sister
May 8, 2020
I will always hold on to many great memories of Cindy, we loved her very much, she always had a way to make us laugh, she will be missed greatly❤
Christina Lenney
Friend
