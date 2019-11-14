|
Ballston Lake, NY - Cynthia M. Grob, age 68, of Ballston Lake, died peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at St. Peter’s Hospice Inn in Albany, NY. She was born in Schenectady, NY on November 15, 1950 and was the daughter of Janet (McCormack) Tomlins and the late Clement Tomlins.Cynthia was a graduate of Burnt Hills – Ballston Lake High School and Goutcher College in Maryland earning her Master’s Degree in special education. Cynthia retired from the Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex County BOCES with her home base at the Myers Education Center in Saratoga Springs as an Assistive Technology Specialist. She retired in 2008 after 31 years in special education. Cynthia was a generous contributor to the community, SPAC and the Regional Food Bank of NENY.Survivors include herhusband, Curt H. Grob, Jr.; his sons, Curt H. Grob, III, MD and Mark A. Grob; and their children Ilyse and Riley and Olivia.Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY.In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, 965 Albany Shaker Road, Latham, NY 12110.Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Cynthia’s Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/cynthia-m-grob
Published in The Saratogian on Nov. 15, 2019