|
|
Ballston Spa:Daniel Alphonse DeFillippo, 67 passed away on February 20th, 2020. He was born on February 13, 1953 in Wichita Falls, TX to Alphonse and Margaret DeFillippo. Daniel grew up in an Air Force family therefore much of his early life was spent traveling throughout the United States.Daniel and his family eventually settled in the Village of Ballston Spa where he met his wife Carol Clas, together they had a son Matthew. Daniel spent many years as a respected and trusted construction worker who knew the business inside and out. He forever left his mark by laying foundations for countless homes and businesses throughout the tri-state area and beyond.His life is defined by many cherished relationships, love of family, and being a good neighbor. Dan had the ability to bring a smile to just about anyone's face. He never fell short on friends, and his unmistakable laugh would announce his presence long before you knew he was in the room.Daniel is survived by his parents, Alphonse and Margaret DeFillippo of Ballston Spa; Carol DeFillippo of Garner, NC; son Matthew DeFillippo and his family of Phoenix, AZ, step-daughter Denise Jones and her family of Ballston Spa; sisters Patricia Fitzgerald, Donna Kane, Karen Vandy, Deborah Bouchard, and their families all of Ballston Spa, and brother Peter DeFillippo and his family of Florida. He was predeceased by his younger brother David DeFillippo of Ballston Spa.Calling hours will be open to the public from 5:00PM to 7:00PM Monday, February 24 at Armer Funeral Home, Inc. 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Funeral service and burial will be private. Dan will be laid to rest alongside his brother David in St. Peter’s Cemetery.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in memory of Daniel may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and/or . Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/daniel-alphonse-defillippo
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 23, 2020