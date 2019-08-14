Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel C. Scott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel C. Scott Obituary
Ballston Spa: Daniel C. Scott, 42, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. He was born in Albany, NY on July 14, 1977. Dan was an electrician for IBEW Local 236.Dan is survived by his daughters Kourtney Gregson and Peyton Scott; his parents Daniel and Nadine Scott; and his siblings Matthew, Jessica and Jaclyn Scott.A private family service will be held. Memorial contributions in memory of Dan may be made to St. Peter’s Addiction Recovery Center, 3 Mercycare Lane Guilderland, NY 12084.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.