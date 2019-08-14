|
Ballston Spa: Daniel C. Scott, 42, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. He was born in Albany, NY on July 14, 1977. Dan was an electrician for IBEW Local 236.Dan is survived by his daughters Kourtney Gregson and Peyton Scott; his parents Daniel and Nadine Scott; and his siblings Matthew, Jessica and Jaclyn Scott.A private family service will be held. Memorial contributions in memory of Dan may be made to St. Peter’s Addiction Recovery Center, 3 Mercycare Lane Guilderland, NY 12084.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 15, 2019