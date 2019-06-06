Home

Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
21 Midline Rd
Ballston Lake, NY 12019
(518) 399-5022
Daniel E. Locker

Daniel E. Locker Obituary
Burnt Hills, NY - Daniel E. Locker, age 63, of Skaarland Drive died at home with his family by his side on Thursday June 6, 2019. Dan was born in Schenectady, New York on July 15, 1955 to Richard Locker and the late Sylvia (Hyson) Coville.A lifelong resident of the Burnt Hills area, Dan graduated from Burnt Hills- Ballston Lake High School in 1973. Following graduation, Dan attended HVCC and SUNY Utica/Rome where he earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. Dan went on to start his career at General Electric in Schenectady, NY working in Very Large Scale Integration for over 15 years.Dan was an outdoors man and enjoyed a variety of outdoor activities. On a nice day Dan could be found hiking in the Adirondacks, relaxing on the lake with a fishing pole in hand, or even enjoying a round of golf with friends. He especially enjoyed spending summer days at Goodnow Flow in Newcomb, NY. Dan also enjoyed bowling and was an avid reader.Dan is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Kimberly (Wood) Locker; his father Richard (Carol Ferris) Locker; his wonderful sister Linda (William Holly) Holly and their children Heather, Katy and Christopher Holly. Dan is also survived by his mother-in-law Louise Wood and brother-in-law John (Suzanne Harkness Wood) Wood and their daughters Abigail and Molly Wood.Dan is predeceased by his mother Sylvia Coville and father-in-law Robert Wood.Memorial contributions may be made to the 1 Penny Lane Latham, NY 12110.With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Daniel’s Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/daniel-e-locker
Published in The Saratogian on June 7, 2019
