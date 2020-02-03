|
|
Saratoga Springs, NY - Daniel J. Snyder, age 54, died on January 30, 2020 at his home on Grand Avenue with his children, David and Madison, and his partner, Heather Noun, by his side. Dan was born in Saratoga Springs to Harry and the late Helen Lynch Snyder on January 16, 1966. He graduated from Saratoga Springs High School in 1985 and from Hudson Valley Community College in 1987. He began his career as a building contractor with Tougher Industries in Albany. In 1990, he started his own company, Chestwood Construction and Remodeling, which he continued until his death. He had also expanded his business to include residential and commercial rental properties on the west side of Saratoga Springs. Throughout his life, Dan spent much of his free time at the Saratoga Golf and Polo Club and exploring Cape Cod with his friends and family. Dan was predeceased by his mother and his brother Kevin. Besides his children and Heather, he is survived by his father, his sisters, Mary (Tim Clark) of Marcellus, NY, Kathy Gantz (Glen) of Richmond, UT, and Carol Valdez (Romeo) of Seattle, WA, his brothers, Dennis (Amanda) of Scituate, MA, and James (Debbie) of Saratoga Springs, as well as five nieces and four nephews. Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7pm, Friday, February 7, 2020 at William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff, Inc. Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373). Burial will take place on Saturday, February 8 at 10am at the family plot in St. Peter’s Cemetery on West Avenue. Memorial contributions can be made to Medical Missions for Children, 100 Cummings Center, Suite 128-G, Beverly, MA 01915 or mmfc.org. Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com.www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/daniel-j-snyder
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 5, 2020