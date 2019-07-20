|
|
TROY - Daniel James McKeon, 59, formerly of Troy, NY and Myrtle Beach, SC, died peacefully Friday, July 19, 2019 at his daughter’s home in Galway, NY. He was born in Troy on March 30, 1960, the beloved son of Elizabeth Brennan McKeon of Brunswick and the late Kenneth L. McKeon.Dan was raised in Troy and was a graduate of Troy High School. He was employed by Wonder Bread as a route salesman in Latham and Delaware for over 30 years before retiring 10 years ago.Dan was a huge Washington Redskins football fan, enjoyed riding his motorcycle and boating when he was younger and loved Myrtle Beach. His greatest treasure was his grandchildren who affectionately called him “Poppy”.In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, Daniel “D.J.” McKeon, Eric McKeon, Emily Newton-McKeon, Cindi Boghosian, Desiree Natale, Jonathan Mulford and Jacqueline Knowles. He is the brother of Kenneth (Diane) McKeon, Gerald McKeon, Marybeth (Darryl) Whited, Michael McKeon and Diane (Mark) Wagner. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends may call at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet on Tuesday, July 23rd from 4-6 pm. A funeral service will follow at 6 pm with Rev. Donald Rutherford officiating. Dan’s ashes will be entombed at a later date at St. Michael Church Columbarium in Murrells Inlet, SC.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 4 Atrium Drive, #100, Albany, NY, 12205 or to the , 5 Pine West Plaza, Suite 505, Albany, NY, 12205.Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/daniel-james-mckeon
Published in The Saratogian on July 21, 2019