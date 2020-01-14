Home

Daniel L. Green

Daniel L. Green Obituary
Daniel L. Green, age 59, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Alpine Rehab & Nursing Center. A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. Calling hours will be held from 10:00AM to 11:00AM prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery, 150 West Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY. Donations in Diane’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Ronald McDonald House, 139 S. Lake Ave., Albany, NY 12208. If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com
Published in The Saratogian on Jan. 15, 2020
