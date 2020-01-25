|
SARATOGA SPRINGS: David B. Cooper, Sr., age 66, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020 with his wife Cindy by his side at 8:39 am due to a long battle with Parkinson, Dementia with Lewy body.David graduated from Ballston Spa High School, class of 1972. He worked nearly 30 years as a heavy equipment mechanic for NYS Department of Transportation, retiring in 2012 from Hudson Falls, NY.David enjoyed traveling to Maine every summer, spending time in the woods with his 4-wheeler and chainsaw. His most precious moments were spent on family property in Blenheim, NY where many cherished memories were made. When not traveling he’d spend hours in his garage fixing everyone’s cars playing his favorite role as the family mechanic, with his favorite Craftsman tools bought by endless Sears gift cards. His true joy was when he played ball with his grandchildren over the years.David is survived by his wife Cindy of 36 years, married October 3, 1987;six children, eight grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brother and sister. He joins his parents Daniel and Doris Cooper, his two grandchildren and sister-in-law.Family and friends may call from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Maple Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY.A funeral service will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Maple Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 11:00 am to 12:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of David to the South High Marathon Dance or the Parkinson’s Association.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/david-b-cooper-sr
Published in The Saratogian on Jan. 26, 2020