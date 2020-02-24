|
|
GREENFIELD CENTER: David Charles Garrison formally of 845 Rt N, Greenfield Center passed away peacefully at Saratoga Hospital on Saturday, February 22, 2020, he was 61.David was born in Great Barrington, Massachusetts on October 4, 1958, the son of Roberta Umbach and the late Matthew Garrison.He attended Saratoga Springs High School. He married his wife Lisa Becktoft on August 21, 1982 and had a fun-filled life together. He worked at WJ Grande & Son for 17 years and Wesley Health Care Center for 27 years. David was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved being outdoors. He enjoyed Gardening, Riding his Quad and Family Gatherings.He is survived by his mother, Roberta Little of Greenfield Center; wife, Lisa Garrison of Greenfield Center; his loving dog Seamore; two brothers and three sisters, Richard Garrison of Greenfield Center, Marion Hatton of Georgia, Becky Rivera of Mechanicville, Matthew Garrison (Karen) of Greenfield Center, Cathy Rivera (Joe) of Ballston Spa and several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews and friends who will miss him.He is predeceased by his father Matthew Garrison.A funeral service will be held at 7:00 pm on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Maple Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Family and friends may call from 5:00 pm to 6:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.Memorial donations in honor of David can be made to The .For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/david-charles-garrison
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 25, 2020