On August 20, 2019, David Edward Zurmuhlen of Saratoga Springs, NY, beloved son and brother, passed away at the age of 48 after complications from a stroke.Born on October 10, 1970 in Fairfax, Virginia to Edward and Barbara Zurmuhlen, David graduated from Ballston Spa High School in Ballston Spa, NY in 1989.During his life David worked at The Victoria Pool and at Unlimited Potential, both in Saratoga Springs, NY. He was also involved in group activities with Transitional Services Association.David was an enthusiastic lover of rock music. He was a fixture in the shops of downtown Saratoga Springs where he could often be found searching for new and used CDs. Nothing made him happier than to find a second copy of a favorite album and gift it to a friend or family member.He also collected a library of movies which he enjoyed watching and sharing with everyone. One of his nephews even nicknamed him “Uncle DVD”.David was a kind, gentle, peaceful man who loved being with his family. He was predeceased by his father Edward, his brother Eric and his sister-in-law Kara (Pitt). He is survived by his mother Barbara and his siblings Kurt and his wife Poh Ken; Leif and his wife Jill Anthony; Stephanie and her husband Chris Gorham; and Adrienne and her husband Jeff Gulino. He will also be missed by his many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.David’s family would like to recognize the compassion and care that he was afforded throughout his life by many counselors, doctors, nurses, caregivers, aides and ultimately Hospice staff.Donations can be made in David’s name to :National Alliance on Mental Illness www.nami.org. or Community Hospice www.communityhospice.org.Services will be private at the convenience of the family.“Music is the language of the spirit. It opens the secret of life bringing peace, abolishing strife” -Kahlil Gibran. http://www.lastingmemories.com/david-edward-zurmuhlen
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 22, 2019