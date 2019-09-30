|
BALLSTON SPA: David Gregorek, 62, passed away unexpectedly on September 24, 2019 in his home in Ballston Spa, NY.He was born on July 20, 1957 and was a graduate of St. Peter’s High School in Saratoga Springs.He worked for many years as a mason and was the Crew Chief for Jimmy Davis Racing for more than 20 years. Dave was on Victory Lane more times than can be counted and was best known for his skill for making a race car go and for helping anyone who needed him. Dirt track racing was his passion, but he also enjoyed skiing, bowling, and a good party with family and friends.Dave was connected to family by both blood and by VP racing fuel. He is survived by his daughter Kristen Gregorek and her mother Michele Orologio; his brothers Vincent Gregorek (Eva), Mark Gregorek (Erin), and Steven Gregorek (Laurie); and his sisters Mary Jo Dickerson (John) and Karen Gregorek (Steve LaFleur). Dave also leaves behind his stepfather, Lewis Bent, aunts and uncles, cousins, and many nieces and nephews. “Moon” is also survived by the many beloved members of his racing family.He is predeceased by his mother, Mary E. Bent and his father Alfred E. Gregorek.Please join Dave’s family and friends for a Celebration of Life on Saturday November 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the VFW at 190 Excelsior Ave in Saratoga.In lieu of flowers please donate in Dave’s name to: Crossroads Center for Children 1136 N. Westcott Rd Suite 100 Schenectady, NY 12306 or online at http://crossroadcenter.org/donate/Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/david-gregorek
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 1, 2019