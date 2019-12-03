Home

Schuylerville - David Mitchell, 72, a former resident of Schuylerville, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Vermont Veteran’s Home in Bennington,VT where he had resided for the past 13 years.Born November 28, 1947 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of the late Bernard and Betty Hindle Mitchell Sr.David was a graduate of Schuylerville Central School and served with the US Navy from 1967-1970. He was employed for several years as a lineman for AT&T. He was a kind, giving, gentle and soft spirited man. He enjoyed music and fishing.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by 2 brothers, Bernard Mitchell Jr. and John Mitchell.Survivors include his sisters, Christine Moore of Claverack and Barbara Mitchell of Mechanicville; his brother, Robert Mitchell of Saratoga Springs; as well as several nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held at 1:30pm Friday, December 6, 2019 at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY with Pastor John Iseman, officiating. Burial will follow at 2:30pm at the Gerald B H Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.Friends may call on Friday from 12:30-1:30pm prior to the service at the funeral home.Memorials can be made in his memory to the Vermont Veteran’s Home, 325 North St., Bennington, VT 05201.Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/david-mitchell
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 4, 2019
