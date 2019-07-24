The Saratogian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
For more information about
David Myers
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for David Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Myers Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Myers Sr. Obituary
Saratoga Springs, NY-David A. Myers Sr. 84, of Saratoga Springs passed away July 17th, 2019.He left behind his beloved wife Diane Myers, children David Jr., Theresa, Dodie and Michael (Myers). Stepfather to Sandra, Edward, Stephen, Bryant, Diana, Sherri and Scott (Keefe). He also left behind siblings, cousins, nieces, nephews, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends. He was deeply loved by everyone.He was happiest spending time with family. His sense of humor was loved by all. He enjoyed golfing, card games and long walks. He was always smiling, caring and helpful. His presence would simply brighten anyone's day.Please join us in celebrating his life at the Principessa Elena 13 Oak St., Saratoga Springs Friday July 26th at 5pm.Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, Broadway, Saratoga Springs.Online rememberances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/david-myers-sr
Published in The Saratogian on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
Download Now