|
|
Saratoga Springs, NY-David A. Myers Sr. 84, of Saratoga Springs passed away July 17th, 2019.He left behind his beloved wife Diane Myers, children David Jr., Theresa, Dodie and Michael (Myers). Stepfather to Sandra, Edward, Stephen, Bryant, Diana, Sherri and Scott (Keefe). He also left behind siblings, cousins, nieces, nephews, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends. He was deeply loved by everyone.He was happiest spending time with family. His sense of humor was loved by all. He enjoyed golfing, card games and long walks. He was always smiling, caring and helpful. His presence would simply brighten anyone's day.Please join us in celebrating his life at the Principessa Elena 13 Oak St., Saratoga Springs Friday July 26th at 5pm.Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, Broadway, Saratoga Springs.Online rememberances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/david-myers-sr
Published in The Saratogian on July 25, 2019