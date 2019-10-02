|
David P. Dudley, of Butler, PA, formerly of Gansevoort, NY, joined the Spirit in the Sky on Sept 25, 2019, in Pittsburgh, PA. He was born on Sept 27, 1964, in Glens Falls, NY. He was the son of Russell and the late Barbara Dudley.He is survived by his companion, Lynn Delaney, his father, Russell Dudley Sr., siblings Russell (Kathy) Dudley, Debbie (Dick) Noble, Brian Dudley, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and his brother, Christopher Dudley.David was a talented craftsman and was able to do anything with his hands that he put his mind to. He enjoyed creating and building things, especially for others. He enjoyed his daily chats with his brother Brian. He became a Steelers fan and was happy to be in the land of Steeler Nation.David loved and revered Native Americans and their history, at one time dancing as a Fancy Dancer at the local Native American Gatherings. An avid outdoorsman, he respected and had a reverence for the earth and all her creatures. He was especially close to his cat, Vicky, his chickens and Walter the Pigeon. As a horse lover, he was known to run in the pastures and get the foals to chase and play with him.Memorial contributions can be made to an organization that was close to his heart, Equine Advocates, at PO Box 354, Chatham NY 12037 or online at www.equineadvocates.orgThe family will have a private service. A Celebration of David’s life will be held at a future date. http://www.lastingmemories.com/david-p-dudley
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 3, 2019