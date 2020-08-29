1/1
David Piques
1962 - 2020
SARATOGA SPRINGS - David (Amaral) Piques, age 58, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital with his wife, Jane Gordineer-Piques and family at his side. He was born on April 24, 1962 in Lisbon, Portugal, the son of Manuel Cabral Piques and the late Maria Cecelia Amural Piques. David moved to Canada at the age of 6 where he resided in Fort Erie, Ontario, he also resided in Stuart FL and Saratoga Springs, NY throughout the years. Dave loved his horses from a very young age which led him to fulfill his life's passion as a Thoroughbred Horse Jockey for 31 years. He raced at the Fort Erie and Various racetracks in Canada. We will always remember him for the love, kindness and compassion he had for his family and friends (both two and four legged ones).David is survived by his beloved wife, Jane Gordineer-Piques who had a fun-filled life together; his father, Manuel Cabral Piques; children, Bradly Piques,Carlie Piques; brother, Duarte Piques; sister, Lucy Medeiros, Susie Potoma;and many relative and friends who will miss him dearly. A funeral service will be held at 4 pm on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 2 pm to 4 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19, we remain subject to social distancing directives that are set in place as well as mandatory wearing of a mask. We thank you for your patience as we work to safeguard the wellness of every guest. For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/david-amaral-piques


Published in The Saratogian from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
SEP
1
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
Funeral services provided by
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-4844
