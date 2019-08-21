|
Wilton, NY - David Michael Shelburne, 67, passed away August 9, 2019, after a courageous fight with cancer. Born in Flint, MI, he was the son of Virginia and Jean Shelburne. He was a resident of Wilton, NY for 25 years.A very hard worker, Dave was employed in the fast food industry climbing to a Regional Manager for McDonald’s, and retiring as Vice President/General Manager of Donuts of Rutland, Inc.A gentle and generous soul, Dave loved to cook and entertain family and friends. He enjoyed working and tinkering around his home and gardens. Duck hunting with his buddy Dick was a favorite hobby. And no one can deny his loyalty to his Detroit Lions.He was a very dedicated family man to his wife, Amanda of 42 years. Dave was also extremely proud and supportive of his daughters, Kate and Jordan.In addition to his wife, Amanda, and his daughters, Dr. Kate Shelburne of Wilton, NY and Jordan Shelburne-Douglass, of Scarborough, ME, he leaves behind his son- in- law Keith Douglass, mother, Virginia and his sister Susan Shelburne, both of Grand Blanc, MI.He was predeceased by his father, Jean, and his brother Charles Shelburne.A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of David to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Dept., Migratory Waterfowl Fund (1 National Life Dr., Dewey Bldg., Montpelier, VT 05620) or to Dana Farber Cancer Institute (450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215 or www.dana-farber.org/gift).Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/david-shelburne
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 25, 2019