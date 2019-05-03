Saratoga Springs, NY – Deborah A. (Debby) Cox, 67, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital. Born January 30, 1952 and raised in West Los Angeles, CA, she was the daughter of the late Arthur H. and Christina (Wylde) Cox. Debby graduated from University High School in West Los Angeles and went to Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah for a year and a half. She then went to the University of Arizona and Pima College both located in Tucson, AZ. While at Pima she did an internship in a separate program that started her path into broadcast journalism.Debby started off at an independent TV station as a videotape editor and videographer for the local news in Tucson. From there she was a videotape editor in Raleigh/Durham, NC, Orlando, FL, Denver, CO, a vacation relief editor for three months for a Washington DC station and then for WCBS Channel 2 in New York City. While at WCBS her health deteriorated and she went on a medical leave of absence. She continued to live in Astoria, Queens and eventually moved to Saratoga Springs.Survivors include her sister Laura Korte of Tucson; nieces Michelle Korte of Phoenix, Stephanie Korte of Tucson; nephew Brian Korte of Tucson; cousin Susan Cox of Maine and many friends and other cousins from across the country.Relatives and friends may call from 10am to 11am, Monday, May 6, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10 Glenmore Ave., Saratoga Springs. A funeral service will be at 11am in the church and burial will follow at Greenridge Cemetery, Lincoln Ave.Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373).Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/deborah-a-debby-cox Published in The Saratogian on May 4, 2019