Tunison Funeral Home
105 Lake Avenue
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-0440
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tunison Funeral Home
105 Lake Avenue
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Tunison Funeral Home
105 Lake Avenue
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View Map
Resources
Deborah Moore Obituary
Saratoga Springs, NYDeborah Jeanette Moore passed away on August 9, 2019. Born February 5, 1954, to the late Landon and Mary (Thomson) Moore. She was 65.Deborah worked as a secretary for New York State in Albany, NY. When she wasn’t at work, Deb enjoyed the simple things, such as watching movies and TV shows. She loved to go for walks and breathe the fresh air of upstate NY.Deborah is predeceased by her brother, Landon Moore.She is survived by her beloved brother, Eskey Moore and nephew, William Moore. Family and friends may gather on Saturday August 17, 2019, from 3-4pm at the Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Ave. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. A service will start at 4pm, with Rev. Marshall J. Vang officiating. http://www.lastingmemories.com/deborah-moore-1
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 17, 2019
