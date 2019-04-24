|
|
BALLSTON SPADenise Fitzpatrick, age 60, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family and pets.She was born on March 2, 1959 in Albany, NY, the daughter of the late Alex Lefkovitz and Joan Stack Lefkovitz. She was a 1977 graduate of Cardinal McCloskey High School. Following graduation, she continued her education attending Hudson Valley Community College earning an associate’s degree in Early Childhood Education.Denise was an Insurance Claims Supervisor at Prudential Insurance for over 25 years. Her most recent job was where her love was, caring for kids as a Recess Monitor in the Ballston Spa school district, at the Malta Ave School. In her past time, she loved gardening, NASCAR, boating on Saratoga Lake, but most of all she loved caring for the many dogs and cats she rescued over the past 40 years.Denise is survived by her beloved family, husband, John J. Fitzpatrick; sister, Shelly Taylor (Dave); favorite nephew, Kyle Taylor, special cousin Greg Stack and many friends who will miss her dearly.Family and friends may call from 10 am to 11:45 am prior to the service which will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, April 27, 2019.A funeral service will be held at 12 noon at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.) Saratoga Springs, NY.The family invites you to join them for further fellowship at the Saratoga Wilton Elks Lodge 161, 1 Elk Lane, Saratoga Springs, NY following the service.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/denise-fitzpatrick
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 25, 2019