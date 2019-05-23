|
|
Fort Edward - Denise W. Olson, 66, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Born in Saratoga Springs, New York on January 19, 1953, she was the daughter of William and Sophie Monaco Wolfersheim.Denise was a graduate of Adirondack Community College. She was a Registered Nurse and was the Director of Nursing at the Saratoga County Infirmary in Ballston Spa for many years.She loved working in her flower gardens and caring for her many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her parents William and Sophie Wolfersheim, and her brother Mark Wolfersheim. Denise is survived by her husband of 27 years Eric Olson, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, May 29 from Noon to 2pm at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A service will follow at 2pm. Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Denise may be made to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/denise-w-olson
Published in The Saratogian on May 24, 2019