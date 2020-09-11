Saratoga Springs – Dennis Hodges passed away on September 9, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was born on April 29, 1953 to the late Douglas and Elizabeth (Carr) Hodges. Born and raised in Saratoga Springs, Dennis was the salutatorian of Saratoga Springs High School class of 1971. He went on to study economics and graduate from Cornell University. After receiving his degree Dennis began his professional career as part of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in Washington, DC until 1987. He worked for the State of New York, retiring from the Public Authorities Control Board. Dennis followed and invested in the stock market, constantly researching to make informed decisions on investment. He also served as a board member of the Travers Manor Homeowners Association. Dennis was an avid skier and loved to mountain and road bike. He had a love for animals especially dogs. He also loved cars and traveling. He frequently visited New York City and was always on board for going out for a good meal. Nothing surpassed Dennis’ love for his family. He would do anything to take care of them and he demonstrated that, taking care of his mother, Elizabeth, until her passing in 2019. In addition to his parents, Dennis is predeceased by his sister Donna Marie Freebern, aunts Dorothy Smith, Ruth Ella Smith Pierce, and nephew Jonathan Collamer Freebern. He is survived by his nephew Justin Chase Freebern Justin’s wife Laura and their children, Dennis’ great-nephews, Jonathan and Carter Freebern, all of Saratoga Springs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Dennis to the Saratoga Hospital Foundation (211 Church Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866). Relatives and friends are invited to a funeral home service at 6pm on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs. At 5:30pm, prior to the service, the public will be invited for visitation. Burial will take place Wednesday morning, September 16, at 10am, at Greenridge Cemetery, Lincoln Avenue, Saratoga Springs. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dennis-hodges