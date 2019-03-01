Saratoga Springs, NY -Dermott Francis Benton 70, passed away Tuesday February 26th surrounded by family. Derm was a native of Saratoga Springs and son of the late James and Rosemary Benton. A graduate of Saratoga High he attended Louisiana State University. Survivors include eleven brothers and sisters who all live in the Saratoga Springs area, James, Maureen (William) Colonell, Lawrence (Leslie), Philip (Doreen), Bernice (Frank) Grear, Kathleen (Stephen Ramirez), Victoria,(William Van Bunschoten), Christopher (Lisa), Elizabeth(Gregory) Wait,Vincent and Agatha. He is also survived by his eleven nieces and nephews all residing in the Saratoga Springs area.He lived in northern San Francisco in the sixties before returning to the city he loved. He would vacation in Costa Rica each year living on the beach where he would catch his own dinner.He was a painting contractor for many years in Saratoga and had great pride in the quality of his work.He was a devoted son who provided companionship and was always there to contribute his skills to help his mother maintain her home which gave her great comfort over the years. He was self-reliant and led an independent life. He had a sharp intellect, was very well read and was always prepared to argue his position on any subject that might come up.He loved animals and any sibling who had a dog found that his or her pet's favorite visitor was Derm. He also loved thoroughbred horses and his favorite hobby was trying to determine which ones could run the fastest. He was a handicapper whose analytical mind led to success in a field where most of us fail. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends who loved him.Arrangements are under the direction of Burke Funeral Home of 628 North Broadway (584-5373). http://www.lastingmemories.com/dermott-f-benton Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary