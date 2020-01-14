Home

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY:Diane Famiano, age 76, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.She was born on June 6, 1943 in Jersey City, NJ to Raymond Gill and Alice Heines Gill.Diane was a 1961 graduate of Saratoga Springs High School and worked for 34 years as a Business Office Assistant at Wesley Health Care Center.She enjoyed gardening, reading and going to the Racino with her husband Tony and friends. Her most enjoyable time though was spent with her family and grandchildren watching all their school sporting events. She was their biggest fan and never missed a game.Diane is survived by her spouse Tony Famiano, son Michael Famiano (Andrea), grandchildren Jessica Famiano (Daniel VanPatten), Anthony Famiano (Mariah), and great-grandchild Alexander Seth Famiano. Brother Jerry Gill (Valerie), Sister in Law Mary Martin-Gill (Shelley and Aly) and niece Sarah Gabric (Jeff).She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Wendy Famiano, and brothers Raymond & Charles Gill.A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. Calling hours will be held from 10:00AM to 11:00AM prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery, 150 West Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY.Donations in Diane’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Ronald McDonald House, 139 S. Lake Ave., Albany, NY 12208.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/diane-famiano
Published in The Saratogian on Jan. 15, 2020
