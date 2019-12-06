|
|
Ballston Spa - Diane L. (Gorham) Barnes, 53 of Ballston Spa passed away peacefully after a short illness at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by her family. Diane was a graduate of Ballston Spa High School and worked in the lighting department at Curtis Lumber in Ballston Spa. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends especially her grandchildren and of course her "fur babies". Diane leaves behind her loving husband, Richard Barnes, her three children; Sara (Thomas) Simmes, Kevin Barnes (Carmen Gomez), Denise Barnes (Cody Girard), grandchildren; Carsen Maynard, Ryder Simmes, Josie Simmes, Keileigh Miller, and Aria Barnes. She is also survived by her mother Ann (Gorham) Tranka, mother-in-law Nancy Barnes, siblings; Ronald (Melissa) Gorham, Brenda Ervin, Darren (Deborah) Barnes, several nieces and nephews, her dogs Todd and Shilo. Diane was predeceased by her father Dennis Gorham, step-father John Tranka, father-in-law Richard Barnes, and her loving loyal four-legged companion Copper. Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7pm, Sunday (Dec. 8) at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing and Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway (518-584-5373). A funeral service will be celebrated the following morning, Monday (Dec. 9) at 10am at the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers please donate in Diane's memory to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/diane-barnes
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 7, 2019