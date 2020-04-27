|
Saratoga Springs - On April 20, 2020, Diane left this world to join her husband Bob in heaven. Diane was born on June 12, 1941 to Charles and Dolores Margrabe in East Chicago, Indiana. She was a graduate of Chicago Vocational High School, and spent her early years working at White Castle. Diane met the love of her life, Bob while he was stationed in Chicago and they had a whirlwind romance. They were married at St. Francis De Sales Church in Chicago, on December 12, 1959. They were blessed with four children, and moved to Saratoga Springs in 1971, Bob’s hometown. Diane was a wonderful wife and mother who devoted herself to her family. We grew up knowing how much she loved us, and how proud she was of us. She loved going to her children and grandchildren’s baseball, basketball, football and soccer games. She worked at concession stands, sold raffle tickets and volunteered wherever needed. Diane worked locally at Grand Union, Five Points and Price Chopper where she made many friends before her retirement in 2000. Diane and Bob spent their golden years enjoying time with their children, grandchildren and friends. Diane shared Bob’s love of the St. Louis Cardinals, she enjoyed going to concerts, traveling and wintering in Florida where their love of the beach was shared, and their tans were the envy of the neighborhood. Diane loved reading books whether it was fiction or recipe books, and she loved her perennial gardens and was known for her green thumb. She had many adventures during her life from learning to fly a glider plane, and hot air ballooning to scuba diving in Florida. Diane and Bob became co-chefs in the kitchen, trying new recipes and sharing their love of good food. Diane was known for her sense of humor, and engaging others in laughter with her stories, and loved by many, and made us all feel loved. This feisty, petite, and lovely lady faced her biggest fight head on when she beat lung cancer and would not let COPD rob her of additional time with her friends and family. A special thanks to Nora Izzo, who went above and beyond as a friend and a neighbor for her compassion, friendship and assistance in providing care for our mom. We would also like to thank mom’s caregiver, Maxine Nadler for her kindness and support. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years on February 12, 2019. She was also predeceased by her brothers Charles and Lonnie Margrabe, and her grandson Colin J. Ivers. She leaves behind her children who cherished her: Crystal (Michael) Schaffer, Charlene Ivers, Bob, Jr. and David; her grandchildren who loved her dearly: Deannah Schaffer, Shaina Schaffer, Ryan Ivers, Nick Conrad, Robert Speers, III, and William Speers. Services will be private due to COVID-19 virus.Calling hours and a celebration of Diane’s life will be held at a date to be determined once the COVID-19 mandates have been lifted.Online remembrances may be made atwww. burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/diane-speers
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 28, 2020