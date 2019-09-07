|
BALLSTON SPA. - Dolores T. Preston, age 76, peacefully passed away on Tuesday September 3, 2019 at her home in Ballston Spa.She was born on April 27, 1943 in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late Stanley Rostocki and Mary R. Lignowski.Dolores was the owner/operator of the Kings Liquor Store in the Albany area for many years. She enjoyed her black coffee, playing her computer game slingo, talking with Stanley and enjoying a good meal cooked by Stanley. Dolores found true joy in surrounding herself with family and many wonderful friends, she freely gave her time to help anyone she could, and she cherished her time spent with her children and grandchildren.Dolores is survived by her children, Mark DeBacco, Sr (Brigette), Michelle Duffy (Brian), Georgette Franze (Patsy), Michael Preston (Tina), Son-in-law, Vincent Drapala; Grandchildren, Tara Drapala, Mark DeBacco, Jr, Gabrielle Fox (Nick), Jessica, Erika, Lauren Nelson, Matthew & Nicholas Franze, Anthony DeBacco, Christina DeBacco, Stephanie DeBacco, Julie DeBacco, great-grandchildren, Adrianna Fox and many others; many nieces, nephews and her companion Stanley Dsouza, who will dearly miss her.She is preceded in death by her first husband George DeBacco, and her late husband, Ronald Preston, and daughter Candace Drapala.A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 983 Watervliet Shaker Road, Albany, NY 12205. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Hospice of Saratoga.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Gloria Ethier and the staff at Saratoga Family Practice and Dolores’s nurse, Elizabeth for all their compassion, love and support for Dolores.In lieu of flowers you can make donations in Dolores name to the Saratoga Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dolores-t-preston
Published in The Saratogian on Sept. 8, 2019