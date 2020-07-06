Dominick Verro

Saratoga Springs, NY- Dominick (Nick) Verro, 57, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital. Dominick was born in Hartford, CT on August 30, 1962. Shortly after, the family moved to Saratoga Springs, NY. He is the son of the late Peter and Marianne (Caruso) Verro. Dominick grew up in Saratoga and was a member of the 1980 graduating class of Saratoga Springs High School. Prior to finishing high school, Nick started riding horses at the Saratoga Oklahoma track and upon graduation he left Saratoga to travel throughout the east coast to pursue a career as a professional thoroughbred jockey. After having great success in this field, he retired due to complications of a serious accident while riding. Nick was a passionate and extremely talented chef. Nobody left his house hungry or without a take-home container. His love of cooking, afforded the opportunity to take a position as a chef and bartender at the Verro’s Anchor Inn, owned by his brother Peter. Later, Nick accepted a position at Saratoga High School in food services where he worked during the school year for ten years. When he was off in the summertime, Nick spent many years as a bartender at one of his favorite places, the Saratoga Racetrack. He looked forward to summertime in Saratoga every year and couldn’t wait to serve the many fans and tourists that came to visit. When Nick wasn’t working, he loved to spend time around town and with his family. He was a friend to all and always knew someone wherever he went. It was easy to spot him, as he would never leave the house without his Nike Cortez sneakers and a baseball cap. Dominick is survived by his wife of 30 years, Stephanie; his son, Nicholas of Syracuse; his daughter, Marissa of Saratoga Springs; a grand-daughter, Kallie of Schuylerville; an uncle and god-father, Albert (Elizabeth) Caruso of Saratoga Springs; his brothers, Michael Verro of Albany and Peter Verro of Saratoga Springs; brother-in-law, William Murauskas of Saratoga Springs; a sister-in-law, Mary Rickard of Saratoga Springs; a brother-in-law, Joseph (Shelley) Murauskas of Porter Corners and his partner in crime and co-grill master, Dave Wallace of Hobe Sound, Florida. In addition to his immediate family, Nick is survived by 6 nieces and 3 nephews along with countless cousins. The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Mark Adsit for his many years treating Nick and to the amazing staff at Saratoga Hospital who cared for him during his stays. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday July 9, 2020 from 4-7 pm at the William J Burke and Sons Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Following required health protocols there can only be maximum attendance of 30 people in the facility at a time to maintain proper social distancing. Masks or face coverings must be worn. A private funeral service will be held for immediate family. Nick will be buried at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Saratoga Springs, NY. In lieu of flowers, Nick’s family thought it would be appropriate for memorial donations to be made to Old Friends at Cabin Creek: 483 Sand Hill Road Greenfield Center, NY 12833 (www.oldfriendsatcabincreek.com
