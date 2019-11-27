Home

WILTON: Donald Brackett, age 87, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by his loving family.He was born on September 14, 1932 in Ballston Spa, NY, the son of the late Sylvester Brackett and Dorothy Standish Brackett.After high school, Donald was proud to serve in the U.S. Navy. He was a photographer for Bolster Studio for many years before becoming a truck driver. Later he became a truck driver for General Foods in the Saratoga Springs area for many years prior to his retirement.Donald loved the great outdoors with fishing, camping and golfing. His indoor activity was bowling. Most of all though, he loved spending time with family and friends.Donald is survived by his sons, Stanley Brackett (Maria), Scott Brackett (Marion); daughters, Dawn Coonradt (John), Michele Brackett (Frank), Cheryl Bull (Keith); brother, Sylvester Brackett (Alice); 13 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and many friends who will miss him dearly.He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Theresa Brackett.A funeral service will be held at 3 pm on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 1:00 pm to 2:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.A graveside service will be held at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-brackett
Published in The Saratogian on Nov. 28, 2019
