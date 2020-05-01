BALLSTON SPA - Donald E. Carlson (Don, “Mr. C”) of Ballston Spa, New York, born in Superior, Wisconsin, on April 19, 1931, son of George A. Carlson and Ethel V. Lundberg, passed peacefully the evening of April 15, 2020, with his loving wife’s spirit by his side. In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased on Valentine’s Day, by his beautiful wife of 61 years, his “little girl”, Maxine Grace Carlson; and his precious, great-granddaughter, baby Mya. He is survived by his son George F. Carlson (Darci); daughter, Kay L. Lewis (Edward); and his caretaker and devoted daughter, Caren J. Carlson; best friend Duane G. Bogardus; sister Marie Hoffman; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and six nieces and nephews.Don graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1953, and served his country, in the United States Army, until 1956. After that, he worked as a land surveyor for Leslie W. Coulter. He then went on to work for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation in the Forestry Division, where he was the supervisor of the Forest Reserve Unit, until his wife became ill in 1984. At that time, he retired to care for her and never left her side.He was an extremely generous gentleman, who always lent more than a helping hand to family, friends and complete strangers. He enjoyed the great outdoors, where he went sailing, hiking, four-wheeling and snowmobiling. He and his wife were members of the Saratoga Lake Sailing Club. His passion was the success of his 128 acre Christmas tree farm in the Town of Roseboom.His generosity, love and kindness toward others, quick wit and baby blue eyes will never be forgotten. Don would want us to know that he is reunited with the love of his life, and to live your life to the fullest! Each day is a blessing, enjoy your family and friends and plant a tree! The family would like to thank his aides, nurses, doctors and staff at the Glens Falls Center, who affectionately referred to him as “Papa”, for their loving care for him. Thank you to Duane G. Bogardus for his love, friendship, compassion, sense of humor and support for Mr. and Mrs. C through the years!There will be no calling hours. A joint interment for the couple will be at the Ballston Spa Cemetery at a later date.For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-e-carlson
Published in The Saratogian from May 1 to May 2, 2020.