Schuylerville-Donald E. Phair passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs after a long illness. He was 88. During the Korean Conflict, Don served in the US Army at Camp Kilmer. He then studied at SUNY Plattsburg and became the Principal at Schuylerville Elementary School until his retirement. Don loved boating, snowmobiling and taking long walks with his dogs, Smarty, Tasha, Shannon, Candy and Jill. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Phair in 2015; and his sister.Survivors include his children, Joe and Jan Phair of Schuylerville, Kevin and Indy Phair of Plattsburg, Susan Phair of Connecticut, and Patty Reed of Schenectady. Due to the COVID pandemic, there will be no calling hours and the burial will be private at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave, Schuylerville, NY 12871. Memorials in his name can be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-e-phair


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saratogian from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home - Schuylerville
13 Gates Ave.
Schuylerville, NY 12871
(518) 695-3138
