1/1
Donald Hill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Saratoga Springs, NY- Donald Hill, 57 passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, August 15, 2020 with his family by his side. Born in Cambridge, NY on November 16, 1962, he was the son of the late Edward James Hill, Sr. and Elizabeth Lou (Ebert) Hill. Don was a Navy Veteran serving our country from 1980 to 1982. He enjoyed horses, golfing, and fishing and had back to back perfect games during his bowling career. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was known as the comedian of the family. He was also a self-proclaimed weather man. Don was very personable which came from his love of working in sales. He was always worried about others over himself, even when he was very ill. In addition to his parents, Don is predeceased by his brother, Carl Hill. Survivors include his sons, Josh Hill and Taylor Hill and his mother, Kathleen; his siblings, Darlene (Jeffrey) Bonior, Valery (Joseph) Scrimo, Edward Hill Jr., Janice (Glen) Bradley, Vincent (Wendy) Hill, Caroline (Mike) Quinn; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 5-7 PM at the William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY. Burial will take place, Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11am at Woodlands Cemetery, Cambridge, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to the Community Hospice of Saratoga County. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-hill



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saratogian from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saratogian.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved