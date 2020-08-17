Saratoga Springs, NY- Donald Hill, 57 passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, August 15, 2020 with his family by his side. Born in Cambridge, NY on November 16, 1962, he was the son of the late Edward James Hill, Sr. and Elizabeth Lou (Ebert) Hill. Don was a Navy Veteran serving our country from 1980 to 1982. He enjoyed horses, golfing, and fishing and had back to back perfect games during his bowling career. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was known as the comedian of the family. He was also a self-proclaimed weather man. Don was very personable which came from his love of working in sales. He was always worried about others over himself, even when he was very ill. In addition to his parents, Don is predeceased by his brother, Carl Hill. Survivors include his sons, Josh Hill and Taylor Hill and his mother, Kathleen; his siblings, Darlene (Jeffrey) Bonior, Valery (Joseph) Scrimo, Edward Hill Jr., Janice (Glen) Bradley, Vincent (Wendy) Hill, Caroline (Mike) Quinn; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 5-7 PM at the William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY. Burial will take place, Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11am at Woodlands Cemetery, Cambridge, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to the Community Hospice of Saratoga County. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
