Hudson Falls–Donald J. “Jimmy” Clute, 28, of Hudson Falls passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Born in Saratoga on August 8, 1991, Jimmy is the son of Michelle (Bolio) Clute-Smith and Donald J. Clute. Jimmy was raised and educated in Saratoga. He was an offset press assistant for Quad Graphics in Saratoga.He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father and uncle. Jimmy will be remembered as a witty, kind and caring young man with the sweetest smile and the cutest dimples. Jimmy was always protective over his sister, Madalyn, and he will forever be her guardian angel.Jimmy loved his dogs, Damien and Bear and he had a very special bond with his grandfather “grampy”, Donald G. Clute. Jimmy was predeceased by his grandparents, James N. Bolio and Ann L. (Wallace) Bolio, Donald G. Clute, Irene J. (Esposito) Clute, and Joann B. (Lemery) Smith.Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Michelle Clute-Smith and Jeffrey Smith of Hudson Falls; his father and his father’s significant other, Donald J. “Joe” Clute and Casey Husek of Saratoga; his sister, Madalyn Smith of Hudson Falls; his grandfather, Raymond Smith of Queensbury; aunts and uncles, Debi (Joseph) Daignault, Christopher (Heather VanDyke) Bolio, Jeremy Bolio, Emily (Garnet) Kulhavy, Jeannine (Michael) Bentzen, Gregory Smith, Robert (Wanda) Smith, Ryan Smith, and Lisa Ricketts; and many cousins and dear friends. Interment will be held privately at Greenridge Cemetery, Saratoga Springs.A memorial service will be held and announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Jimmy’s memory to The Glaucoma Foundation, 80 Maiden lane, Suite 700, New York, NY 10038.Arrangements are in the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury.To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-j-jimmy-clute
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 28, 2020