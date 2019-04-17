Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wynantskill Funeral Home, LLC
294 Whiteview Road
Wynantskill, NY 12198
518-283-2911
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Glass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald J. Glass


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald J. Glass Obituary
Saratoga- Donald J. Glass, 58 of Ballston Spa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the Saratoga Springs Hospital, surrounded by family and friends. He was born on February 8, 1961, in Albany NY to the late Donald and Patricia Glass. He is survived by his son Donald Glass Junior of Ballston Spa, his brother Michael and Sister-in-law Cathryn of Altamont and his sister Linda Bell also of Altamont. Donny, as his family and friends knew him, was a loving grandfather to his two grand children, Kayley and Donald III. Donny was a retired New York State employee who worked for 32 years at the Office of General Services in Menands. Donny will be missed by many close friends, including JoAnn and Robert Jernigan. The family will be holding a private memorial service, but if so desired, friends can make memorial donations in Donny’s honor to the .To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-j-glass
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now