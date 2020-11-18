1/1
Donald Monaco
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ballston Spa-Donald “Ducky” Monaco 77, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born in Ballston Spa, NY on April 7, 1943 to Pasquale and Antoinette Monaco. He served in the US Navy for 3 years. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Albert, Louis, Bernard and Harry Monaco, and his sisters Josephine Dufort, Kathryn D’Ambro, Theresa Monaco, Jenny Odorizzi and Sophie Wolfersheim. Donald is survived by his longtime companion Kathryn Oppedisano; his brothers Anthony Monaco, James Monaco (Cecelia), Joseph Monaco, Pasquale Monaco (Verna) and Olivio Monaco; and numerous nieces and nephews. Don loved his family and friends. He really enjoyed the many occasions with his large family and was a favorite uncle to many, many nieces and nephews. He always loved going house to house every Christmas Eve and Day to see the families and share the holiday with them. He was also a great friend to many, enjoying highly competitive rounds of golf and racquetball matches. He was a long time active member of the Ballston Spa County Club and later Brookhaven Golf Club. Don was a three sport athlete at Ballston Spa High School, playing running back on the 1959 Championship Team. Following high school, he graduated from St. Lawrence University and was a football All American. Donald co-owned and operated Monaco’s V.I. in Ballston Spa as well as a painting business for many years. Funeral services will be held 9:30am Saturday, November 21at St. Mary’s Church, Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa where a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballston Spa. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, November 20 from 4pm to 6pm at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Social distancing and facemasks will be required.Memorial contributions in memory of Donald may be made to St. Mary’s Church or the charity of your choice. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-monaco



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saratogian from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saratogian.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved