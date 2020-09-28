Schenectady, NY - On Monday, September 28, 2020, Donald R. Lawton, loving father of four children, passed away at the age of 85 of Parkinson’s Disease. Donald was born on January 18, 1935 in Saratoga Springs, NY. He moved to Schenectady when he was young and attended Mont Pleasant High School. Donald attended Brown University and Union College, graduating with a degree in Industrial Administration. He was an electrical wholesaler for many years, owning his own business, Econ Electric, and later working at M. Gold & Sons and Clifford Gray Electrical, retiring in the late 1990's. Donald married Barbara Bala on June 21, 1958 and they raised four children, Linda Hunt of Wilmington, North Carolina, Susan Verro of Essex, Vermont, Nancy Hart of Saratoga Springs, New York and Michael Lawton of Mooresville, North Carolina. He is also survived by his siblings, Marsha McCabe, Harry Raymond Lawton and Bruce Lawton, 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grand daughters. He was an avid sports enthusiast, running long distance track in high school and college and playing tennis as well. He was also a big Red Sox fan, even getting to meet his hero, Ted Williams and the entire 1949 Red Sox team after winning an essay contest about his favorite team. Donald was well known for his infectious smile and generosity. He loved Massachusetts and vacationed at Cape Cod with his family for most of his life. He was much adored by his children, grand-children and anyone who knew him. Special thanks to the team at the Home of the Good Shepherd for all of their compassionate care during his stay there. Relatives and friends are invited for calling hours on Thursday, October 1 from 10AM to 12PM at William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, of 628 N Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. Directly following will be a funeral home service and burial at Greenridge Cemetery Lincoln Ave., Saratoga Springs. Proper social distancing will be maintained and masks or face coverings must be worn. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-r-lawton