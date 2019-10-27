|
Donna Cuvar-Mariotti, 72, of Saratoga Springs, NY, and more recently Ashland City, TN, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, in Springfield, TN. Donna was born on October 28, 1946 in Granite City, IL, a daughter to the late Paul Stayduhar and Izetta Joan, nee Smith, Stayduhar.On December 28, 1990 Donna married Rocco (Rocky) Mariotti in Ossining, NY, and he preceded her in death on May 4, 2018.Donna was a Senior Vice President – Wealth Specialist at KeyBank for over 21 years at the time of her passing. She was a Certified Financial Planner; Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor; Chartered Retirement Plan Specialist; and Certified Trust Financial Advisor.Donna was a 40 year veteran in financial services and the retirement planning profession. Prior to joining Key, she held positions in all facets of the brokerage industry. She founded a retirement planning consulting company that worked with banks and brokerage firms to develop retirement plan departments, structure internal policies and procedures, and draft retirement plan marketing materials. She successfully completed a public offering for that company and served as its President and CEO for 10 years.Donna was a gifted musician and singer and performed professionally in the St. Louis area as a young adult. She was an accomplished musician with the ability to play piano, guitar, and many other instruments. She was a pianist for several local churches and gospel groups prior to leaving to pursue her dreams in the financial industry in New York City.While in New York, Donna met the love her life, Rocky, a decorated Officer and Detective for the New York City Police Department. He and Donna in their life together were animal lovers and patrons of many animal related charities. They devoted their time to the rescue of animals, particularly the cats that shared their home.Donna is survived by her loving daughter, Lisa (Randy) Morris of Ashland City, TN; one brother, Paul (Debby) Stayduhar of Glen Carbon, IL; three grand-children Brandi, Robbie, and Jackson Morris of Ashland City, TN; one great-grandchild Braylon; one niece, Caitlin Stayduhar of St. Louis, MO; three sisters-in-law, Laura Pampino of Middletown, NJ, Carletta Longo of Magnolia, NJ, and Marietta Norbeck of Mantua, NJ; and one brother-in-law, Carl Payne of Waterbury Center, VT.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her memory to the North Shore Animal League, 25 Davis Avenue, Port Washington, NY 11050.In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of a memorial service held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Irwin Chapel Funeral Home, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon, IL 62034. Interment will be private at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.www.irwinchapel.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/donna-cuvar-mariotti
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 28, 2019