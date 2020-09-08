SARATOGA SPRINGS - Heaven’s angels welcomed Donna Lee (Dunican) Clute, 59, of Saratoga Springs with open arms into their divine garden on Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cirrhosis. She was predeceased by her parents, Estella Weber, Evelyn Slingerland, and Roger Dunican. She is survived by her devoted husband Adrian Clute; loving daughters, Stephanie Watkins, Gabriella Clute, and Kaitlyn Clute; grandchildren, William, Noah, and Elisha Watkins; siblings, Todd Dunican, Denise Beck, and BetteAnn VanFonda; an army of cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Donna was the embodiment of selflessness and compassion. Donna was born in Albany and grew up in Westerlo, New York, wrangling cows, and other livestock, playing violin, and helping raise her younger siblings. She graduated from Greenville High School and the University of Albany with a nursing degree. Donna was an LPN and worked at the Wilton Developmental Center and as a home health aide before becoming a homemaker to raise her children, making it her mission in life to spread as much kindness and love as she could. She loved the time she spent watching her family grow and tending her precious garden, often taking great joy in daily driving adventures with her husband. She also took joy in camping and spontaneous road trips where she would be surrounded by family and nature. Donna enjoyed crocheting and cooking almost as much as she enjoyed teaching others and sharing her passions with her family. Donna will be remembered for her beautiful smile and her never ending love. The Lordhas gained a precious angel who will continue to love and watch over those she had to leave behind. A memorial in honor of Donna will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 for friends and family at Donna’s home. At the families request there will be no formal services held at this time. For online condolences, visit compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/donna-lee-clute