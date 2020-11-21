Gloversville-Mrs. Donna Marie Ferraro, age 80, of Gloversville, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Nathan Littauer Hospital, Gloversville surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 28, 1940 in Gloversville, the daughter of the late Louis and Mary Aguilera. Donna was employed for many years as a Bookkeeper and Administrative Assistant for the former Johnstown Hotel. She was a devoted member of the former Sacred Heart Catholic Church donating much of her time where she also taught Sunday school. Donna was also a former member of the Gloversville Elks Lodge, Church of the Holy Spirit and the Eccentric Club. In her younger years, she was an accomplished ballerina and taught ballet. She was the quintessential homemaker known for her sparkling kitchen and homemade meals. Donna took great pride in her grandchildren and loved listening to their stories. Although she is gone from our sight she will always be in our hearts. Donna is survived by her husband, Anthony; her son, Stephen Ferraro (Barbara); two grandchildren, Nicole (Will) and Brian Ferraro (Erin); her brother, Richard Aguilera and several other extended family members including her loving sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. In keeping with Donna’s wishes, the funeral services will be private to the family at a time of their convenience. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will take place at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Johnstown. In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Nathan Littauer Foundation to support Palliative Care, 99 East Street, Gloversville NY, 12078. Arrangements are entrusted to Walrath & Stewart Funeral Home, Gloversville. Online condolences may be made at www.brbsfuneral.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/donna-marie-ferraro