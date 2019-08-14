|
|
Doris Jean Neal, Manchester Center, VT. Doris was born in Monticello, NY on 10/01/28. She was married to V. James (Jim) Neal for 68 wonderful years, who predeceased her in 2016. She passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019 from congestive heart failure. Doris is survived by her two sons: Michael J. Neal of East Dorset, VT and Gregory J. Neal of Evergreen, CO; one grandson, Tucker Neal of Silverthorne, CO. Doris was a graduate of Monticello High School, Monticello, NY Class of 1947. She was proprietor of The Sewing Room in Saratoga Springs, NY for many years. Doris also traveled throughout the US on behalf of Elna Sewing Machine Co. demonstrating machine embroidery. She taught classes for the Cooperative Extension and Fonda and Saratoga Adult Education programs. She also ran the Beverly Manor on North Broadway in Saratoga Springs for several years. Doris was a past President of the Katrina Trask Garden Club. She was also Chairwoman of the Chamber of Commerce beautification committee that instituted planting flower beds throughout Saratoga Springs. She served as Secretary of the Saratoga Winter Club and Secretary - Treasurer for the Northern New York Speedskating Association. She was a member of the Saratoga Lake Sailing Club.Doris and Jim enjoyed skiing, skating and sailing. They also traveled extensively throughout the country after retirement, eventually settling permanently in Green Valley, AZ in 2000. The family has asked that donations be made in Doris' name to . Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net http://www.lastingmemories.com/doris-jean-neal http://www.lastingmemories.com/doris-jean-neal-1
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 15, 2019