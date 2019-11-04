|
|
Saratoga Springs, NY- Doris L. Hawthorne, 93, died Friday, October 25, 2019 at Wesley Health Care Center surrounded by love. She was born July 8, 1926 to Guy S. and Susie Ferguson Hawthorne. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her three brothers, John, Guy Jr. and Robert; and two sisters, Jane Hawkins Fuller and Helen H. Smead. She is survived by her sister-in-law Jane Hawthorne; seventeen nieces and nephews, numerous great nieces and nephews and her loving family on Victoria 4 at Wesley Health Care Center. A funeral home service will be held at 11am on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Burial will follow in Greenridge Cemetery, Lincoln Ave. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Wesley Health Care Center, 131 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or the Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/doris-l-hawthorne
Published in The Saratogian on Nov. 6, 2019