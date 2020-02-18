|
Halfmoon, New York - Dorothy Hughes “Ma Dukes”, 62, passed away Friday evening, February 14, 2020 after enduring a long battle against cancer.Dorothy was the daughter of John Clifford and Margaret Ulrickson Gustafson. Dorothy was married to the late Patrick John Hughes.Dorothy was held and survived by her son Sean (Becca Emmerick) and daughter Emily (Marcus Williams). Emily and Marcus Williams have one child, James Patrick Williams who loved to call her Dorothy “Grammy.” Dorothy‘s siblings are Joan (Hilton) Tallman, Pete (Cindy) Gustafson, John (Michelle) Gustafson, and Karen Gustafson (Frank Barnes).Dorothy worked in the hospitality industry for 20 years with the Adelphi Hotel and Marriott hotel group. Dorothy loved all that is natural; plants, animals, nature and her children. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Estherville Animal Shelter in Greenfield Center can be made in her name.Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt-9, Clifton Park, NY 12065 on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.In keeping with Dorothy’s wishes, a private interment will be held at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Saratoga Spring, NY.Please feel free to express your on-line condolences by visiting gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dorothy-a-hughes
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 19, 2020